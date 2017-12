Gardaí will be targeting burglars in the Premier County over the Christmas period.

2 Sergeants and 8 Gardaí will be patrolling both the north and south of the county with particular emphasis on vulnerable rural communities during the hours of darkness.

There’s been a drop in the number of burglaries this year with the rate of property crime falling by 15%.

Inspector Seamus Maher explains the work the patrols do.