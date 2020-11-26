Court rules on appeal taken by Tipperary man

A Tipperary father-of-three has won his appeal against the sentence handed down for an unprovoked attack on a passer-by nearly four years ago.

The Court of Appeal reduced the jail sentence of Ian O’Sullivan of Hillview, Clerihan from 8 years to 5.

He was one of three men who attacked Thomas Lonergan as he was walking on Thomas Street in Clonmel in February of 2017.

O’Sullivan was identified from CCTV footage – at the time Judge Thomas Teehan sentenced him to 12 years in prison, with the final four suspended.

The now 32 year old appealed against the severity of his sentence with the Court of Appeal today ruling that it be reduced to six years in prison with the final year suspended.

A compensation order of €2,000 was not changed.