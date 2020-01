A man is due to appear in court today in connection with an incident in Thurles on New Years Day.

A woman had her handbag snatched at around 8.30 on Wednesday evening – she was alone at the time.

Following investigations Gardaí executed a search warrant in the Thurles area during which some property was recovered.

A 22 year old man was arrested and detained at the local Garda station – he is due before the District Court later.