A man is due to appear in court tomorrow in connection with an incident in Fethard last night.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised with what are said to be serious injuries following an altercation at the Green in the town at around 8 o’clock on Sunday night.

A woman around the same age was also injured.

A man in his 20s was arrested and questioned at Clonmel Garda station. He has now been charged to appear in court on Tuesday morning.