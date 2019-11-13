Court appearance following Clonmel fracas

Two men have appeared in court in connection with an affray in Clonmel last week.

The pair were among three men arrested by Gardaí yesterday morning following the incident which happened on Tuesday afternoon of last week.

34 year old David Ahearne of 113 Bianconi Drive and 26 year old Gerard Greene of 90 Bianconi Drive were granted bail to appear in court again on February 4th next.

Machetes, baseball bats, hurleys and knives were used in last weeks incident – Gardaí recovered a number of weapons during yesterdays searches.

A third man remains in Garda custody and is expected to appear in court today.