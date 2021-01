Two men appeared at a special sitting of Cashel District court yesterday in relation to an assault in Clonmel on Friday evening.

Following an altercation in the Boherduff Close area of the town, two other men required hospital treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Following the sitting in Cashel District court, one man was released on bail while the other has been remanded in custody to appear in Clonmel District Court.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.