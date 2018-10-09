Court appearance to follow heroin seizure

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the seizure of a significant amount of heroin near Carrick on Suir over the weekend.

He was arrested as part of an intelligence led Garda operation on Friday night.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the M9 near Knocktopher and brought it back to Carrick-on-Suir Garda station for a thorough search at which point €90,000 worth of heroin was discovered.

The seizure is the result of a joint operation between the divisional groups in Tipperary based in Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, assisted by detectives from Thomastown.

A man in his 40s is due before Clonmel District Court later today in connection with the haul.