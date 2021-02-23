Court appearance due following Carrick assault

A man is to appear in court this afternoon in connection with an assault in Carrick-on-Suir at the weekend.

The victim, a man in his mid 30s, suffered head wounds after being assaulted by a man with a weapon at around 5am on Sunday morning in the Ard Mhuire area of the town.

He is continuing to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries at University Hospital Waterford.

A man in his mid 20s, arrested following the incident, has since been charged to appear in Clonmel District Court this afternoon.

Anybody with further information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 61 77640.