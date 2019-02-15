Council effort to deter theft

A new property marker machine is to be deployed in Tipperary to deter thieves.

The near €6,000 device will form part of a scheme that will enable people to regain stolen belongings.

The device physically marks property with the owner’s Eircode, making it identifiable and thus enabling it to be retrieved.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro highlighted the benefits communities could avail of from marking their property.

For his part Councillor Andy Moloney stressed the importance of making use of the new service.