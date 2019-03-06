Council condemns attack on local authority house in Clonmel

It’s understood the bungalow at Northfields was purchased by Tipperary County Council with a view to adding it to their Traveller housing stock.

It’s located on a laneway linking the N24 with the Wilderness housing estate.

Major refurbishment works were completed just yesterday and the property was due to be handed back to the local authority today.

However in what appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism major damage was caused to the building overnight.

At least three windows were forced out while Council officials say significant damage was done internally as well.

A statement from Tipperary County Council says it is a particularly distressing development given the serious housing issues facing the county. The Council condemns, without reservation, the actions of those who committed this crime.

Any information on the incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.