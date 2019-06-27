Condemnation of Cashel playground vandals

Efforts to have the long anticipated new playground in Cashel completed this week were halted due to the action of vandals.

The new specialised surface had been just been laid on Tuesday night when individuals appeared to have torn it up.

Some of the newly installed equipment was also damaged.

Darren Ryan who’s one of those behind the project, details some of the damage that was done…

Meanwhile, members of the committee say the response from the locals and Gardaí to the vandalism has been phenomenal.

Fine Gael Election Candidate Mary Newman says it’s unfortunate that the opening of the playground will be pushed back now…