Councillors and residents alike fear that rural Tipperary could suffer from recent suggestions of Garda cutbacks.

Newly appointed Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, announced there would be cuts to overtime in the force across the country.

This could be a setback to Operation Thor which has seen a reduction in crime across the Premier since its induction.

Thurles Councillor David Doran is urging Commissioner Harris to reconsider the proposed cutbacks