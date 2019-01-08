Concerns over reduction of Garda numbers in Tipperary

Tipperary Gardai do not have the resources to police the county effectively.

That’s according to Garda Tom Finnan, a member of the Garda Representative Association.

His comments follow the recent criticism from local Councillors of the low number of Garda recruits being assigned to Tipperary.

Currently, retirees and transfers are not being replaced on a one to one basis, reducing the numbers policing the county.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Garda Finnan said there wasn’t enough Gardai in Tipperary.