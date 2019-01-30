Concerns over lack of Garda resources in Tipperary

Councillors at this month’s gathering of the Thurles Templemore district decried the lack of Garda resources in the county.

The lack of a police presence in the county has been attributed to the rise in rural crime.

Councillors felt that cutbacks to the Gardai allowed for instances of trespassing and theft to take place more often.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin raised the issue in the chamber, he wants to see a dedicated rural crime unit for the county.

Cllr Mícheál Lowry joined Cllr Hanafin in his criticism of the lack of Garda resources in the county.

He felt that a real drop in crime could cold only correspond to an increase in funding.