A group set up in the wake of a spate of rural crime in Tipperary has raised serious concerns about the apparent downgrading of policing services in the county.

Commissioner Drew Harris this week confirmed that headquarter of the merged Tipperary and Clare Garda Divisions would be in Ennis.

This decision has drawn an angry response from politicians and the Garda Representative Association.

Robert O’Shea from the Save Our Local Community group describes it as a sad day for the entire county.