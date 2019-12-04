Concerns about CCTV plans – says Tipperary Sinn Féin candidate

Serious questions need to be asked about the cost and planning of CCTV cameras according to Tipperary Sinn Féin candidate Martin Browne.

The Data Protection Commission recently concluded a report into the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition in Co. Meath, where it ruled Gardaí must discontinue all cameras, until they can demonstrate that they are necessary and justified.

Martin Browne told Tipp FM News this raises serious concerns about the far-reaching implications this could have for Tipperary especially where crime is concerned.