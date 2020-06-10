Concern over increase in thefts from graveyards

There are calls for Tipperary County Council to take decisive action to protect graveyards against thieves.

It’s after reports of flowers being robbed from graves in Templemore at the weekend.

Thurles man, Tommy Barrett says items are also regularly taken from graves in St Patrick’s Cemetery there.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Tommy said it’s just adding to people’s grief.

“I had one lady on to me very distressed over the weekend – she had spent €60 for a child’s grave and the next morning the pot was removed and stolen from the grave.”

“You know it’s absolutely terrible what’s going on in St Patrick’s graveyard and all over Tipperary.”

“And I suppose personally I am sick of hearing councillors talking about it and nothing being done – something needs to be brought forward here.”