Locals in Clonmel have been voicing their anger at the frequent drug use around St Mary’s Church.

Those who worship at the church on Mary Street are regularly confronted with blatant use of heroin on the walkway through the church grounds.

Residents have spoken of several instances of being intimidated by drug users in the area.

George Hogg is one of those who uses the church, he told Fran Curry there was a fear children passing through the laneway could pick up the needles.