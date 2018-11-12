Concern over curtailment of hours at Templemore Garda Station

Residents of the Templemore area have raised concerns over the night time closure of the local Garda station.

Locals attempting to enter the station on certain nights have been met with a sign on the door referring them to Thurles Garda station.

The closure is down to under-staffing at Templemore station and cutbacks to overtime, meaning that the five units in place can only operate from half seven in the morning to seven in the evening.

Local Independent Councillor Eddie Moran decried the lack of resources allocated to Templemore Garda station.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran felt it was the wrong attitude to have towards policing and pointed the finger at the government for the mismanagement of funds for policing.