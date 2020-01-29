Cocaine seized as part of Operation Overwatch in Tipperary

Drugs worth €4,400 have been seized following a search of a house in North Tipp.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Abbey Street in Nenagh at midday yesterday.

It was part of Operation Overwatch – an ongoing Garda operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division.

During the search Gardaí seized suspected cocaine and weighing scales.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.