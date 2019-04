A Clonmel-based Garda is set to receive an award at the training college in Templemore this afternoon.

Garda Alan Peppard, originally from Clonakilty, is being reconised with a distinguished achievement award, based on the results he’s achieved during his studies.

Training in Templemore is now done in conjunction with the University of Limerick & today Garda Peppard is being awarded his BA in Applied Policing.

Garda Peppard says he’s thrilled to be recognised for his results.