The victim of a robbery and assault in Clonmel yesterday morning has suffered serious facial injuries.

The update comes as two men in their 20s and 30s are due before Lismore District Court today in connection with the incident, which occurred on O’Connell Street in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A sum of cash and a mobile phone were taken during the assault.

Superintendent Willie Leahy is thanking the public for their help with the investigation.