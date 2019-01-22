Clonmel Gardaí investigating assault and burglary

Clonmel Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two incidents which occurred in the town yesterday evening.

An assault and burglary took place within an hour and a half of each other in close proximity.

Gardaí haven’t ruled out the possibility that they’re connected.

Firstly, Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in the town.

A middle aged woman was robbed and assaulted in the vicinity of the Gashouse Bridge in the town at around 7:15pm yesterday evening.

She was approached by a lone male who assaulted her and stole her bag, before he made off through Denis Burke Park.

Superintendent Willie Leahy made this appeal…

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a business premises in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel, which occurred at 6pm yesterday evening.

The male suspect is described as tall, with an athletic build, wearing a light grey hoodie and grey bottoms.

Superintendent Leahy says while there’s nothing to suggest the incidents are connected – Gardaí aren’t ruling out the possibility…