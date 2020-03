Gardaí stationed in Clonmel have been described as exceptionally enthusiastic and professional.

However the editor of the Garda Review magazine also expressed how appalled they were at the conditions they were working in.

Plans have been in the pipeline for quite a few years to relocate the station to a new building on the Kickham Barracks site.

GRA rep for Tipperary Tom Finnan says there appears to have been some progress on this with local Gardaí shown new plans for the site this week.