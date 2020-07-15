Clonmel drug arrests

A quantity of drugs and offensive weapons have been seized as part of an ongoing Garda operation targeting drugs distribution networks in South Tipperary.

Gardaí from Clonmel – assisted by the Regional Dog Unit – carried out a search at an address in the town at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon.

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €18,500 was found along with €980 in cash, weighing scales, mobile phones and a number of offensive weapons, including a stun gun.

Two men in their 30’s were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Clonmel Garda Station.

They can be held for up to seven days.