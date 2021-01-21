Clonmel burglary under investigation

Gardaí are appealing for help in their investigations into a burglary near Clonmel last evening.

The home owner left their house in the Coole area of Knocklofty at around 4.30pm and returned shortly after 6 to find a small amount of cash had been stolen.

Officers have begun gathering CCTV from the area and the local Scenes of Crime Unit have carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4:15 and 6:30pm who noticed anything – particularly road users with camera footage – to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.