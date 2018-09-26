Claims London Bridge attacker visited Clonmel

Claims one of the London Bridge attackers has visited Clonmel on a number of occasions will be aired in a tv documentary tonight.

The Paul Williams programme on Virgin Media One centres on Irish woman ‘AAliyah’, who says she was radicalised after she converted to Islam.

She claims she met Khuram Butt, who ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge in June last year, through a former boyfriend.

She also alleges he visited them a number of times, and they travelled to areas in Ireland including Clonmel – where she says they had a close group of friends.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Journalist Paul Williams explained the claims..