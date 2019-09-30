Chief Superintendent says there’s nothing to fear from new policing plan

Tipperary’s most senior Garda says the public need not fear the restructuring of the force proposed by Commissioner Drew Harris

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart was speaking at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting in Clonmel.

The Commissioners new policing model will see the number of divisions cut from 28 to 19 while Garda Regions will fall from 6 to 4.

The Tipperary Division will amalgamate with Clare with one regional Chief Superintendent based in the Ennis headquarters.

Chief Superintendent Smart says this is just the first step in a longer process to improve Garda efficiency.