Caution advised when purchasing second-hand caravans

With a marked increase in the theft of caravans in the last 18 months Tipperary Gardai are advising people to be cautious when buying one second-hand.

5 of the 43 camper-vans or caravans stolen since January of last year were taken from Tipperary.

Others which were stolen elsewhere were discovered in the Premier County.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says it’s important to make sure you’re not buying stolen property.

“Be extremely careful – have your homework done. Bring someone with you who is knowledgeable in the area to satisfy myself that what I’m buying is legitimate and above board. Ensure that all the paperwork is in order because if it sounds too good to be true there’s a strong possibility that it is too good to be true.”

“If you buy it and it turns out to be stolen you lie at the loss of everything that you have paid out in relation to purchasing that item. It’s the old expression buyer beware.”