Cash and expensive jacket seized by Clonmel Gardaí

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Clonmel members of the District Drugs Unit carried out a search at a house in the Ballingarrane area shortly after 6 o’clock last night.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €4,000 in cash which is believed to be the proceeds of crime

Gardaí also seized a man’s Canada Goose jacket worth approximately €1,000 and a vacuum packing machine suspected to be used for packaging drugs.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.