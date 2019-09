Drugs worth an estimated 6 thousand euro have been seized by gardai in Thurles.

The local roads policing unit was on patrol in the area last night when it stopped a car in Castlemedows.

One man in his 40 attempted to flee the vehicle but was subsequently stopped and arrested by officers.

A bag of cannabis with an estimated value of 6000 euro was seized along with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is currently being held at Thurles Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.