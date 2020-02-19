Cannabis and amphetamine seized in Co Tipperary

A man was taken into custody following a search of a house in Cherrymount in Clonmel shortly after 6 o’clock last evening.

During the operation Gardaí seized €6,500 of suspected cannabis herb and €200 of suspected amphetamine which will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, Clonmel District Drug Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit were involved in the search.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.