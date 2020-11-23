Call for promised Community Gardaí to be deployed in Tipperary

The delay in filling Community Garda posts across the Tipperary Division is a cause for concern according to a local TD.

Deputy Martin Browne raised the issue in the Dáil recently highlighting the great work being done by Gardaí across the county during the pandemic.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier the Sinn Féin TD said incidents such as damage to a defibrillator in Thurles recently shows the need for Community Gardaí.

“That kind of vandalism – if it’s dealt with early it can alleviate an awful lot of that problem. Early intervention by Community Gardaí that are out on the streets.”

“When we were growing up we knew all the Guards – they came into the community and they were there for 7, 8, 9, 10 years – and you got to know them and they got to know you. They got to know what kind of problems were in an area and they dealt with it.”

“Unfortunately over the last 10 years or so Gardaí are coming out and through no fault of their own are being put into a community for maybe 6 months at the most and then being moved on.”