Residents of Borrisokane are calling for new security measures in the area following an aggravated burglary.

An elderly man had his home broken into and was assaulted in the robbery, which took place in the middle of the day.

Residents are calling for CCTV cameras to be put in place to help deter such crimes.

Cllrs were informed that due to data privacy laws, CCTV cameras could not be implemented.

Cllr Joe Hannigan described it as a tricky situation.