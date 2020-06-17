Bogus company targeting Tipp households during pandemic

Tipperary residents are being urged to reach out to Gardaí about suspicious calls after local contact from a bogus fumigation service.

Sergeant Ray Moloney of Cahir Garda Station says that they followed up with the service after receiving contact details, and established that it was a fake business.

It’s one of many scams which Gardaí are warning people to be wary of in light of the pandemic.

Sgt Moloney has this advice if an approach is made in person, online or over the phone.

“So we’re just appealing to people generally that if anybody comes to their homes offering any kind of a service just to get their names and their contact details and phone us here at the Community Policing Unit in Cahir on 052 7445631 during offices hours and we will contact those people on your behalf and verify their bona fide and contact people back.”