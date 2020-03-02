Bogus caller targeting Clonmel houses

Gardai in Clonmel are appealing to the public to be on alert after reports of bogus callers to homes.

A male called to houses in the Cherrymount and Glen Oaks estates in Clonmel on Saturday afternoon claiming to be a sales rep from Eircom Phone Watch promoting an upgrade to the service.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area between 3pm and 5pm to contact them and are advising home owners to be vigilant with the message, if in doubt keep them out.

They also advise to ask for identification, and not to give out any bank details.

Anyone with information can contact the Gardaí on 052 6177640 or on the confidential line at 1800 666111.