Bobby Ryan’s family appeal for privacy after lengthy murder trial

The family of Tipperary murder victim Bobby Ryan are today coming to terms with the life sentence handed down to his killer.

The longest murder trial in the history of the state came to a close yesterday when the jury of six men and six women returned a majority verdict.

It began in the Central Criminal Court on January 23rd last and culminated yesterday with a guilty verdict.

50 year old farmer Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Tipperary was handed a mandatory life sentence for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

The part-time DJ went missing on June 3rd 2011 – his body was found by Patrick Quirke in an underground run-off tank on a farm at Fawnagown on April 30th 2013.

Following the conclusion of the case Bobby Ryan’s family thanked their legal team as well as Supt O’Callaghan and the investigating Gardaí in Tipperary.

His daughter Michelle also expressed gratitude for the support they got during the ordeal.

Bobby Ryan was originally from Friar Street in Cashel – many warms tributes have been paid to him including from childhood friend John McGrath.