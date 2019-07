Ballynonty Tidy Towns are appealing for the public’s help to recover stolen property.

The village hit by burglars this week, when five large concrete pots were stolen from the street in a strange incident.

It comes two months after the gates of the village’s garden of remembrance were stolen.

Ballynonty Tidy Towns’ Ger Coady says they believe it was a targeted attack, as they would be difficult to remove or transport.

But he says he doesn’t believe any locals are involved…