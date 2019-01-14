Ashgate Farm again targeted by thieves

Roscrea Gardai are investigating an overnight break-in at a farm on the Tipperary Offaly border.

Several hundred Euro worth of goods was stolen from Ashgate Farm in Barna.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have spotted suspicious activity in the Barna – Dunkerin area between 11 last night and 7 this morning to contact them.

It’s not the first time Clive Clarke’s premises has been targeted with 6 previous break-ins.

He recently spoke at an IFA meeting where he displayed a bunch of 37 keys indicating the level of security he now needs on the farm turning it into a virtual prison.

In the past he has had farm machinery and fencing stolen as well as meat and knives taken from his on farm butchering business.

Anyone with information on this latest break in is asked to contact Gardaí on 0505 24230.