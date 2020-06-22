Further arrests as part of Operation Coronation

20 people have so far been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the mid-west.

It follows further searches as part of Operation Coronation on Wednesday evening and Saturday morning.

Up until last Wednesday 14 people had been arrested following searches at premises in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

In further searches that evening, Gardai discovered €40,000 in cash, and four high-value cars were also seized – one of them for having no valid insurance.

Eleven bank accounts were also frozen containing in excess of €200,000.

Six people were arrested during the course of the evening.

On Saturday morning, a search was also conducted on waste ground in Prospect, Co. Limerick.

Two firearms and an extendable taser baton were seized during the course of this search, all of which were concealed in plastic wrapping.

13 of those arrested last week have subsequently appeared before court in connection with the investigation.