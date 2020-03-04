Further arrests following Mullinahone shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Tipperary earlier this week.

Shots were fired at a house in the Clashbeg area near Mullinahone on Monday night.

A man in his 20s who was taken into custody at the time has since been released without charge with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man in his early 20s was arrested shortly before 5 o’clock last evening – he has also been released with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Just after 11 this morning a man in his mid-20s was taken into custody – he is being detained on firearms offences in Clonmel.