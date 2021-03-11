Arrests following investigation into Clonmel fracas

Six men have been arrested following a violent disorder in Clonmel earlier this month.

The incident occurred on the Waterford Road in the town at 11am on March 5th last when 8 or 9 men arrived to a business premises at Laganore and the occupants produced weapons in a short violent dispute.

This morning Gardaí from the Clonmel District, assisted by members from across Tipperary Division and the Armed Support Unit, conducted a number of searches in the Clonmel area following on from investigations into that violent disorder.

Six people, aged from their mid-teens to 40s, have been arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently detained at various Garda stations across Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act where they can be held for up to 24 hours.