Arrests following incident in Cahir

Three people were arrested in Cahir yesterday afternoon following the swift action of locals.

Residents in the Barnora area noticed the men acting suspiciously and attempting to enter a property.

They alerted Gardaí with the trio attempting to escape when officers arrived on the scene.

The three – who are from outside the county – were apprehended nearby and are being held Cahir Garda station.

They are in their teens and early 20s and likely to be brought before a special court sitting today.

Gardaí have recovered implements from the getaway vehicle which they say could have caused serious harm.