Two people have been arrested after drugs, cash and a knuckle duster were seized in West Tipperary.

The cannabis and cocaine, worth €47,500 along with €3,900 in cash were found after Gardai searched a house in the Bansha area yesterday.

A man in his late teens and a woman in her mid-30s were arrested at scene and taken to Tipperary Town Garda Station, but have since been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.