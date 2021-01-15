Arrests following Borrisoleigh robbery

Gardaí have made a breakthrough in their investigation into an armed robbery in Borrisoleigh.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident at a business last Sunday evening.

The robbery happened shortly before 5 o’clock when two men entered a shop on Main Street in Borrisoleigh.

One of them was carrying what is believed to be a knife – they threatened a staff member and demanded they hand over cash from the till.

The pair left the shop with a sum of money and made their getaway in a car that they had parked outside.

Gardaí from Templemore and Thurles carried out an investigation and arrested two men, aged in their 20s, yesterday. They were detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One of the men has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court today.

The other has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.