Arrests following alleged assault in Clonmel

Three people are due to appear in court today in connection with an incident in Clonmel over the weekend.

A man was allegedly assaulted and his car stolen on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3 o’clock the victim, who’s in his 30s, was approached by another man at a house.

An altercation allegedly took place during which the suspect took the man’s car key and drove away in his vehicle.

The man also received a number of injuries.

Two men – one in his late 30s the other in his mid-40s – and a woman in her early 30s have since been arrested and are due before court in connection with the incident.