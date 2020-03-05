Arrest in relation to PhoneWatch scam

A man has been arrested after €700 was stolen in a scam related to a Phone Watch upgrade over the weekend in Limerick.

Gardaí have received other reports of this type of fraud occurring in recent days in Tipperary and Cork.

On Saturday afternoon, a man claiming to work for Phone Watch, called to a home in the Corbally area of Limerick and offered to upgrade its security system for a fee.

The homeowner agreed and handed over their debit card.

However the man who offered to provide the service handed back a different card.

The real bank card was then used later on that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM.

Gardai investigating the incident arrested a man in Co Clare this morning.

The man in his 20s is now being questioned at Henry Street Garda Station.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent days, with investigators from Mayorstone Park now liaising with Gardaí in Tipperary and Cork.