Arrest made in attempted armed burglary case in Carrick on Suir

Gardaí have made an arrest in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Carrick on Suir.

The incident happened at the Primo Service Station in the town yesterday morning.

A lone raider entered the premises on John Street at around 9.40 on Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a balaclava and brandishing a knife

He demanded cash but fled empty handed through the nearby Carrick Swans GAA field.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Shortly after 8 o’clock this morning a local male was arrested by Gardaí in connection with the robbery attempt.

He has been taken to Cahir Garda station where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act – he can be detained for up to 24 hours.