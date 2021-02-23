Arrest following weekend assault in Carrick on Suir

A man suffered head injuries following an assault in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault in the Ard Mhuire area of the town, in which a man was assaulted by another male with a weapon.

The victim is receiving treatment at Waterford University Hospital for head injuries.

A man has since been arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation, and is being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station for Assault Causing Harm.

Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station can be contacted on (051) 642 040.