Arrest following theft from graveyard in Tipperary

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with thefts at a Tipperary graveyard.

Personal items, including flower pots, were taken from various graves in Drangan church grounds on September 21st of this year.

Unformed and Detective Gardaí from Fethard Garda Station then conducted enquiries which led to the identification of a suspect.

A woman in her 40s was arrested following a search operation in Kilkenny last Friday.

A substantial amount of suspected stolen property was also recovered which is believed to have been stolen from the church grounds in Drangan.

The woman is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on October 27th in connection with the incident.